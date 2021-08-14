Humaniq Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $57,220.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00057331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.47 or 0.00875073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00107125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043782 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.