Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Down 82.3% in July

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HUMRF stock remained flat at $$0.26 during trading on Friday. 70,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,411. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

