HUNT Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $40.16 million and approximately $35.19 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00872981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00104970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043623 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

