Hush (HUSH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $306.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00303643 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00133940 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00154361 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002456 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

