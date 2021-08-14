Hxro Market Cap Reaches $111.88 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Hxro has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $111.88 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.98 or 0.00876054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00101291 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044015 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,755,772 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.