HYCON (HYC) Trading Up 85.6% Over Last 7 Days

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. HYCON has a total market cap of $909,571.95 and $308,361.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 85.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00057122 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000210 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

