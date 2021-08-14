Hyper Finance (HYFI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $104,650.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $862,075.99 and approximately $104,650.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

