HyperCash Reaches Market Cap of $43.31 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $43.31 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,947.28 or 0.99970230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00032952 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.89 or 0.00989944 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00364666 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.38 or 0.00420299 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006513 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00079947 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004835 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

