Hyperion Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $316,629.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Hyperion has a total market cap of $876,938.82 and approximately $316,629.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 44.9% against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

