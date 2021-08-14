Hyve (HYVE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $531,529.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. Hyve has a market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $531,529.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00137792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00154377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,019.18 or 0.99913548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.04 or 0.00871311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

