I/O Coin Market Capitalization Hits $2.04 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $1,393.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.65 or 0.00421881 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003354 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.00976339 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,045,120 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

