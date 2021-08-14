i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,534 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

IIIV stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $917.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.17.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

