i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
In other news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
IIIV stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $917.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.17.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
