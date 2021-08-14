iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 73.0% in July

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ITHUF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 478,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,001. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.