ichi.farm Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00135262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00153861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.62 or 1.00079602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00873810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars.

