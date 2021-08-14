ichi.farm Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00134907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00155906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,887.19 or 1.00540395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00865913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

