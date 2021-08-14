ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Tops $14.47 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $4.32 or 0.00009266 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $14.47 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,353,229 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

