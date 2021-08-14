ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.04

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and traded as high as $7.39. ICL Group shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 79,305 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICL. TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get ICL Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,078,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,924,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after acquiring an additional 274,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,121,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 126,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.