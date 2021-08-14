ICON Achieves Market Capitalization of $814.85 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, ICON has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $814.85 million and $55.56 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About ICON
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 655,338,176 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ICON Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars.
