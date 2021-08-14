Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Cap Hits $3.59 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $1,106.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00136787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00156578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,761.80 or 0.99792020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.12 or 0.00875226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

