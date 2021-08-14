Idavoll Network (IDV) Trading Up 108.8% This Week

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $35.60 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 108.8% higher against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00155428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,794.08 or 0.99864799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.62 or 0.00872057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 838,775,584 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

