IDEX (IDEX) Trading 21% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $40.80 million and $6.79 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057502 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015336 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.80 or 0.00878038 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00105654 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00044002 BTC.
IDEX Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “
IDEX Coin Trading
