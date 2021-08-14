Idle (IDLE) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Idle has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and approximately $189,813.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.97 or 0.00010564 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00135930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00154018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,078.30 or 1.00000030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.12 or 0.00873269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,459,929 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

