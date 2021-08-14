IG Gold (IGG) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and $48,604.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002789 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00135327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015648 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.