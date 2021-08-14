Illuvium Trading Up 39.9% Over Last Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $527.63 or 0.01117641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $334.95 million and $27.40 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Illuvium has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00048577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00135553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00154221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,262.75 or 1.00112742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.76 or 0.00861615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,824 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

