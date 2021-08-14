ImageCoin (IMG) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $291,345.32 and $433,985.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,404,579 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.