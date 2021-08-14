ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0255 on Top Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $291,345.32 and approximately $433,985.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,404,579 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.