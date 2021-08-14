IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,796 ($23.46). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,788 ($23.36), with a volume of 426,702 shares.

IMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,727.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

About IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

