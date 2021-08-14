Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Short Interest Update

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IMUN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49. Immune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90.

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

