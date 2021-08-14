Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Short Interest Update

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:IMUN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49. Immune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90.
About Immune Therapeutics
