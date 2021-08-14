Impleum (IMPL) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Impleum has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $38,277.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000062 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,332,916 coins and its circulating supply is 10,225,970 coins. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impleum Coin Trading

