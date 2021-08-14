IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Short Interest Update

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 179.8% from the July 15th total of 589,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

IMV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Get IMV alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of IMV by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMV opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $132.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.52.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.