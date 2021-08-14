Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Update

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the July 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Inception Mining stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 25,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,696. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Inception Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About Inception Mining

Inception Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession, is which located in southern Honduras.

