Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Update

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the July 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Inception Mining stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 25,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,696. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Inception Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
About Inception Mining
