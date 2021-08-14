Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:IOR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $48.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.30.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

