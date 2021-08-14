Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:IOR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $48.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.30.
About Income Opportunity Realty Investors
Read More: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.