Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Independence Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

NYSE IRT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,420. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 153,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

