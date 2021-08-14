Indorse Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,326.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $842,428.52 and $4,326.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00058219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.84 or 0.00883818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00101872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044043 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

