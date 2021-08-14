Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 211.8% from the July 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 99,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,027. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.24 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $20.20.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.