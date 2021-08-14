Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Short Interest Up 171.2% in July

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a growth of 171.2% from the July 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ITAC opened at $10.00 on Friday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITAC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

