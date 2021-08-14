InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.58.

A number of research firms have commented on IFRX. Zacks Investment Research cut InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in InflaRx by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in InflaRx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 16.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $104.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

