Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,650,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249,763 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Infosys worth $77,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 16.9% in the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after buying an additional 803,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 7.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

NYSE INFY opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

