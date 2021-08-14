ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 438.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after buying an additional 2,462,204 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after buying an additional 2,370,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 53.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,637,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after buying an additional 571,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

