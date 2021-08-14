Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Update

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INTI remained flat at $$0.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

