Ink Trading Up 7.4% This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $442,024.95 and approximately $6,203.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00136198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00153603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,265.40 or 1.00139168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.78 or 0.00866632 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

