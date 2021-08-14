Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IVDN opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29. Innovative Designs has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.65.
About Innovative Designs
