Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IVDN opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29. Innovative Designs has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in the marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. It operates through the Apparel and Housewrap segment. Its products include floating swimwear, arctic armor, hunting apparel, and floatable swimsuits. The company was founded on June 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

