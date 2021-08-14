INO COIN Market Cap Hits $1.23 Billion (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for $6.84 or 0.00014497 BTC on popular exchanges. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $280,714.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.92 or 0.00879892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00106594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044204 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.