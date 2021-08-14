Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total transaction of C$208,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,074,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,358,721.50.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total transaction of C$25,449.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.32, for a total transaction of C$221,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total transaction of C$221,050.00.

On Monday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut bought 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$44.90 per share, with a total value of C$43,732.60.

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total transaction of C$225,400.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total transaction of C$224,875.00.

Shares of CNQ traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$41.30. 1,265,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.17. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.36. The company has a market cap of C$48.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.64.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

