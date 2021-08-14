Insider Selling: Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$1,644,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,038,470.25.
Darren Murvin Pylot also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 13th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 40,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total transaction of C$224,316.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$1,139,484.00.
Shares of CS traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.49. 642,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,084. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.24. Capstone Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
About Capstone Mining
Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.
Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.