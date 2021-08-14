Insider Selling: Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$1,644,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,038,470.25.

Darren Murvin Pylot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 40,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total transaction of C$224,316.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$1,139,484.00.

Shares of CS traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.49. 642,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,084. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.24. Capstone Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.21.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

