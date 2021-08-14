Insider Selling: Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total value of C$224,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,245,711.08.

Darren Murvin Pylot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 300,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$1,644,660.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$1,139,484.00.

TSE:CS traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 642,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,084. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. Capstone Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.21.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

