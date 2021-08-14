InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Short Interest Up 281.6% in July

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,600 shares, a growth of 281.6% from the July 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InspireMD by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,127,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NSPR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 134,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,979. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $30.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.89. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 480.63% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

