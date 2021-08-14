Insureum (ISR) Achieves Market Cap of $8.79 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $413,527.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.50 or 0.00873215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00105624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

