Insureum (ISR) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Insureum has a market cap of $8.91 million and $429,958.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Insureum has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00884028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00103490 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044526 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

