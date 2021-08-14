Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.6% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,216,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,043,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

